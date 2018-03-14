Irving (knee) underwent an MRI, the results of which were negative, and will travel with the team for their upcoming two-game road trip, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports. He's unlikely to play Friday against Orlando, however.

The team hasn't gone as far to rule out Irving -- who has avoided a serious injury -- for Friday's contest, though it seems likely they would choose to play it safe with their star player and have him return Sunday against the Pelicans. More information about the situation will presumably arrive following the team's Friday morning shootaround.