Irving (knee) isn't expected to have any restrictions when the regular season opens Oct. 16 against the 76ers, David Aldridge of TNT reports.

Irving has been deemed fully healthy for three weeks now and with another month to go before the opener, he should have plenty of time to get comfortable with his knee and back into game shape. While the Celtics have excellent depth in the backcourt with both Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier, Irving is still headed for a 30-plus minute role, so he should come off the board in the first two or three rounds of most fantasy drafts. The injury concerns are still there after missing at least 19 games in each of the last three years and he's also going to have to adjust to playing with Gordon Hayward, but he's still an All-Star candidate and will do the bulk of the play-making in Boston.