Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Not on injury report for Saturday

Irving (shoulder) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Irving suffered a minor shoulder injury towards the end of Thursday's blowout victory over the Knicks and was see icing it on the bench in the final seconds. However, it looks like it won't cause Irving to miss anytime given his absence from the injury report. If there is an update needed on Irving's health, it will likely come following the team's shootaround Saturday morning.