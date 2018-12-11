Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Not on injury report for Wednesday

Irving (shoulder) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Irving was held out of Monday's game against the Pelicans while nursing a minor shoulder injury, but it looks like the solo day off was all the point guard needed. With Irving in line to return Wednesday, Terry Rozier, who played 32 minutes as a starter in his absence, will return to his regular role off the bench in Washington.

