Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Out 3-to-6 weeks after surgery
Irving underwent surgery on his left knee Saturday and is expected to return to basketball activities in 3-to-6 weeks.
While the procedure is described as "minimally invasive," it will still entail a weeks-long recovery process that will likely keep Irving out into the postseason. The best-case scenario is that Irving would be able to return sometime during Round 1, though the Celtics certainly won't rush him back before he's ready. For the time being, Terry Rozier looks to be locked into the starting point guard job, and both he and Shane Larkin should continue to see increased minutes so long as Irving and Marcus Smart (hand) are sidelined. Per a team release, the procedure removed a "tension wire" form Irving's left knee, and while the wire was causing irritation in his patella, Irving's knee is considered to be completely structurally sound, which bodes well for his long-term health.
