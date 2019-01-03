Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Out again Friday
Irving (eye) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
This will be the second straight absence for Irving after he scratched his eye in a loss to San Antonio, and he remains without a clear timetable for a return. Terry Rozier, who posted 16 points and five assists in 32 minutes Wednesday, will get the start at point guard again in Irving's absence.
