Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Out again Friday

Irving (eye) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

This will be the second straight absence for Irving after he scratched his eye in a loss to San Antonio, and he remains without a clear timetable for a return. Terry Rozier, who posted 16 points and five assists in 32 minutes Wednesday, will get the start at point guard again in Irving's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories