Irving (quad) will remain out for Sunday's game against Portland, Blazers digital reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

Irving will miss a third straight game as he continues to battle what's apparently a fairly severe quad bruise. With Marcus Smart (hand) and Shane Larkin (knee) also out, expect Terry Rozier to make another start and see increased minutes. Irving's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Toronto.

