Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Out again Wednesday
Irving (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Pistons, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Due to a sprained right knee, we won't see Irving again until after the All-Star break. For Wednesday's matchup, with Terry Rozier (illness) doubtful, the Celtics' backcourt will be depleted. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are candidates to have the ball in their hands more often.
