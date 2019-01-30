Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Out again Wednesday

Irving (hip) will not play Wednesday against the Hornets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

The Celtics hinted earlier this week that Irving would likely remain out Wednesday, and the team has now confirmed that the All-Star starter will miss a second straight contest with a strained left hip. Consider Irving day-to-day ahead of Friday's game in New York, while Terry Rozier should make another start at point guard in his place Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories