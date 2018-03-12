Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Out for remainder of game Sunday
Irving has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Pacers.
Irving's lingering knee issues continue, as he was ruled out of last Monday's win over the Bulls for the same reason. He scored seven points in the first-half of Sunday's game but remained in the locker room as the second half began, leaving Terry Rozier to join the starting rotation. The severity of the injury remains unknown, but look for more updates to come over the next few days, with the Celtics next matchup coming Wednesday against the Wizards. The Celtics were already without Al Horford (illness) and Jaylen Brown (concussion) for Sunday's contest, and now they will need to rely heavily on their bench with Irving sidelined.
