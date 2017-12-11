Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Out Monday with quad bruise
Irving will not play in Monday's game against the Bulls due to a left quad contusion.
Given it's the Celtics' third road game in four days and against the Bulls, the team is likely just giving Irving the night off Monday, and there should be very little concern regarding Irving's appearance on the injury report. In his absence, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin would all be in line for extended backcourt minutes in Chicago, with Smart being the most likely candidate to draw the start at point guard. Expect Irving to be back in the lineup Wednesday when the Celtics return home to play the Nuggets.
