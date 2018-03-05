Irving will not play Monday against the Bulls due to a sore left knee, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.

The Celtics haven't offered any details beyond the "sore knee" diagnosis, but they're likely just being cautious with Irving, who played 35 minutes in Saturday's narrow loss to the Rockets. Irving should be considered day-to-day until further notice, while Terry Rozier is the top candidate to start in his place Monday.

