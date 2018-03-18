Irving (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Irving is slated to miss a third straight game Sunday, as he continues to rest his sore left knee. An updated timetable has not been provided, however, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. Irving's next shot to take the court will be Tuesday against the Thunder. With Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Marcus Smart (thumb) also still out, Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin should continue to see an uptick in playing time and production. Rozier will pick up a third straight start.