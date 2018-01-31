Irving will not play Wednesday against the Knicks due to a bruised quad, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.

Irving picked up the injury during Monday's narrow victory over the Nuggets, and he'll sit out Wednesday on what's likely a precautionary basis. With Irving out of action, expect Terry Rozier to be the primary beneficiary, particularly with Marcus Smart (hand) also out of action and Shane Larkin (knee) questionable to play.