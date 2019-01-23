Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Out with flu Wednesday
Irving won't play during Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers while he recovers from the flu, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
This is the first word of Irving dealing with an illness, so it's possible he was hit with it Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. With him out of the lineup, Terry Rozier should draw the start at point guard, while other members of the Celtics should see increased ballhandling responsibilities. He'll have plenty of time to rest and recover ahead of Saturday's tilt against Golden State.
