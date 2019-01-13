Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Paces Celtics in road loss

Irving scored a team-high 25 points (7-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 11-13 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Magic.

It's the first time in 19 games Irving failed to drain a three-pointer, although he made up for it at the charity stripe, setting new season highs in made and attempted free throws. The point guard's offensive production has been streaky all season but he may be heating up, scoring 20-plus in two straight games after not topping 17 in the three contests before that.