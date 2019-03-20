Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Plans to rest one or two games
Irving is planning to miss "a game or two" for rest, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports. When asked about playoff seeding, Irving replied, "As long as we get in there. I don't think our focus is in seeding, that's pretty clear. As long as we get there, I'm happy."
Irving has sat out 12 games this season, and he's dealt with injury issues in the past, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that the Celtics will play it safe with him. In games that Irving sits out, Terry Rozier will most likely draw the start.
