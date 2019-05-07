Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Poor shooting continues
Irving totaled 23 points (7-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals over 44 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Monday.
Irving shot poorly from the floor once again, but he was able to make it to the free throw line nine times by getting to the hole at will. He's converted a dreadful 19-62 attempts from the field in the Celtics' three losses in this series, and his scoring has been negligible at best. He finished with yet another double-double, but the Celtics will need better efficiency and timely playmaking as they travel to Milwaukee, on the brink of elimination down 3-1.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 29 points in Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Big double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-doubles in road victory•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ignites in Game 2•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: To be held out Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Appears well rested in victory•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...