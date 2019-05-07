Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Poor shooting continues

Irving totaled 23 points (7-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals over 44 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Irving shot poorly from the floor once again, but he was able to make it to the free throw line nine times by getting to the hole at will. He's converted a dreadful 19-62 attempts from the field in the Celtics' three losses in this series, and his scoring has been negligible at best. He finished with yet another double-double, but the Celtics will need better efficiency and timely playmaking as they travel to Milwaukee, on the brink of elimination down 3-1.