Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Posts 30 points, 11 dimes in win

Irving accumulated 30 points (14-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 134-129 win over the Thunder.

Irving was incredibly efficient as a scorer, providing his sixth double-double in the last seven games. He has been willing his team to victory lately, putting the squad on his back in hopes of soaring up the standings. Irving may not be needed to play a ton of minutes in Tuesday's matchup with the lowly Cavaliers if all goes well, though he also may not need much time to post a strong stat line.