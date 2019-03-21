Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Posts 36 points in Wednesday's loss
Irving recorded 36 points (12-29 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 loss to the 76ers.
Irving got off to a hot start but ended up struggling from the field, though he did pour in plenty of points while falling one rebound shy of a double-double. Given that Irving has already indicated that he expects to receive a night or two off down the stretch of the regular season, fantasy owners should be sure to keep tabs on his status heading into each of the last 10 games here in 2018-19.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.