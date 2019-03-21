Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Posts 36 points in Wednesday's loss

Irving recorded 36 points (12-29 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 loss to the 76ers.

Irving got off to a hot start but ended up struggling from the field, though he did pour in plenty of points while falling one rebound shy of a double-double. Given that Irving has already indicated that he expects to receive a night or two off down the stretch of the regular season, fantasy owners should be sure to keep tabs on his status heading into each of the last 10 games here in 2018-19.