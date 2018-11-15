Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 17 points Wednesday
Irving recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 111-82 win over the Bulls.
Irving produced only his second game of the year in which he has shot under 10 field goals Wednesday night. Gameflow didn't call for Irving to go to work offensively, although he still contributed a nice point total due to his extremely efficient outing. Irving's numbers should only continue to rise as he plays better opponents.
