Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 21 in Friday's win

Irving scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the 76ers.

He gave Boston fans an early glimpse at what he brings to the lineup, leading the Celtics in scoring, threes and field-goal attempts while allowing Gordon Hayward to fill a point-forward role, not unlike the on-court relationship Irving had with LeBron James in Cleveland. The 25-year-old guard averaged a career-high 25.2 points a game last season with the Cavs, but as the unquestioned top option in the Celtics offense in 2017-18, he may be able to maintain that level of production.