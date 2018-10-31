Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 31 points Tuesday
Irving produced 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 108-105 victory over the Pistons.
Irving turned in his best performance of the season Tuesday, leading all scorers with 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting. A slow start to the season has seen Irving fall in the player rankings, likely resulting in some buy-low trade offers. That window may have slammed shut with this effort as Kyrie took control, guiding the Celtics to their fifth win of the season. With the depth in Boston, Irving's fantasy stocks are likely to take a small hit leaving him as a player who may have been slightly over drafted. That being said, he is still an elite option in all formats and should be able to return top 30 value on the season, more in the range of players like Khris Middleton or Bradley Beal.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not play on Nov. 9•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops team-high 22 in loss to Magic•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Struggles with shot Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops team-high 21 in loss to Raps•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ice cold during opening night win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will practice Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...