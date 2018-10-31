Irving produced 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 108-105 victory over the Pistons.

Irving turned in his best performance of the season Tuesday, leading all scorers with 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting. A slow start to the season has seen Irving fall in the player rankings, likely resulting in some buy-low trade offers. That window may have slammed shut with this effort as Kyrie took control, guiding the Celtics to their fifth win of the season. With the depth in Boston, Irving's fantasy stocks are likely to take a small hit leaving him as a player who may have been slightly over drafted. That being said, he is still an elite option in all formats and should be able to return top 30 value on the season, more in the range of players like Khris Middleton or Bradley Beal.