Irving missed Monday's game against Chicago with a sore left knee, but was back at practice Wednesday, albeit somewhat limited. Despite the acknowledgement from coach Brad Stevens earlier in the week that Irving could miss multiple games, his availability for most of Wednesday's practice bodes well for his chances of returning to the court Thursday against the Timberwolves. That said, coach Stevens wouldn't go further than saying Irving could play, so tentatively consider him questionable for the time being. If Irving is cleared, Shane Larkin would head back to the bench, while Terry Rozier would likely see his workload decrease.