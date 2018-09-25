Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Practices without restrictions
Irving (knee) was a full participant in the Celtics' first practice Tuesday, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.
Irving has been deemed fully healthy for roughly a month now, so this was the expectation all along. The superstar point guard didn't take long to make an impact and according to A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston, he knocked down a game-winning shot with 2.4 seconds left in the team's scrimmage. That's certainly encouraging and the Celtics already reported that Irving won't have restrictions to start the regular season. Gordon Hayward also was a full participant and said he was playing in the preseason opener this Friday, so we should see the two on the court together live for the first time in 2018.
