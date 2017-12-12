Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Probable for Wednesday
Irving (quad) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Irving was held out of Monday's contest with a left quad contusion, but it was clearly nothing serious, as he should be back Wednesday following just a one-game layoff. As long as Irving doesn't experience any uptick in discomfort during shootaround or pregame warmups, he should rejoin the starting lineup at point guard, with Marcus Smart heading back to the bench in the corresponding move. Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin should see decreased minutes as well.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Out Monday with quad bruise•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 16 points in 34 minutes•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Explodes for 36 points in losing effort•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Again leads C's with 23 points•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 32 points in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...