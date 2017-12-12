Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Probable for Wednesday

Irving (quad) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Irving was held out of Monday's contest with a left quad contusion, but it was clearly nothing serious, as he should be back Wednesday following just a one-game layoff. As long as Irving doesn't experience any uptick in discomfort during shootaround or pregame warmups, he should rejoin the starting lineup at point guard, with Marcus Smart heading back to the bench in the corresponding move. Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin should see decreased minutes as well.