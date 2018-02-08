Irving (quadriceps) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

The Celtics didn't reveal that Irving suffered any setbacks with his bruised right quad while returning from a three-game absence to play 22 minutes in Tuesday's blowout loss to the Raptors, so his appearance on the injury report is likely just for precautionary purposes. Assuming Irving experiences no renewed soreness coming out of morning shootaround, he'll likely gain clearance to play Thursday, though the Celtics could opt to limit his playing time to some extent. With backup point guard Terry Rozier proving to be a capable floor general while Irving was out, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens may feel more comfortable taking it easy on his star coming off the injury.