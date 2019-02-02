Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Puts away Knicks
Irving scored a game-high 23 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-99 win over the Knicks.
The MSG crowd got an early jump on wooing the future free agent to New York following the cap-clearing Kristaps Porzingis deal and gave Irving an enthusiastic reception despite the color of his jersey. Despite a nagging hip injury, the 26-year-old guard has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games, averaging 28.1 points, 8.9 assists, 5.5 boards, 2.8 three-pointers and 2.1 steals over that stretch even with four DNPs scattered among them.
