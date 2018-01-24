Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Puts up 33 points on Tuesday
Irving contributed 33 points (13-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes during Tuesday;'s 108-107 loss to the Lakers.
The Celtics dropped their fourth straight game on Tuesday, but you can't blame Kyrie Irving for their troubles, as he's averaged 27 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last three games, and this was despite missing a game due to a shoulder problem on the 18th. The Celtics are lacking the same cohesiveness they had earlier in the season, and Jayson Tatum has fallen off the radar a bit in their offensive attack. The Celtics should have had this game in the bag and they let it slip away in the fourth quarter. They'll stay in LA to face the Clippers on Wednesday, and Irving is expected to lead the team in production once again.
