Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Questionable for Monday
Irving will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against Brooklyn due to a right quadriceps bruise, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
Irving evidently picked up the injury in his team's last game Saturday against Orlando, and his status for Boston's next matchup is up in the air. Expect an update on the star point guard's status as tipoff nears.
