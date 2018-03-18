Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Questionable for Sunday
Irving (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Irving has missed the last two games with a sore left knee, but has now been upgraded to questionable prior to Sunday's contest. Look for him to test out the knee during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If Irving were to sit out a third straight game, Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin would handle point guard duties, especially with Marcus Smart (thumb) still sidelined.
