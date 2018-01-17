Irving was held out of Wednesday's practice because of a sore left shoulder and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, A Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Considering it's listed as only soreness, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious, though the Celtics will still list Irving questionable heading into Thursday's contest as a precautionary measure. His availability for Thursday's shootaround will be a good indicator on whether or not he'll be able to play, so look for another update shortly after that session. If Irving were to sit out, Terry Rozier would likely benefit the most, especially if Marcus Smart (illness) can't give it a go either.