Irving delivered 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three assists across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 111-91 loss in Toronto.

The one bright side of Boston's early blowout loss is that the Celtics could justifiably restrict Irving's minutes as he eases back from his three game absence due to a quad injury. Irving's shooting stroke was sharp, but his defense versus Toronto's dynamic backcourt duo was a tad slow. Irving and the Celtics will look to turn things around Thursday night in Washington, where the star point guard will face Tom Satoransky instead of John Wall (knee).