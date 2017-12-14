Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Returns with 33 points

Irving returned from his one game absence (quad) to deliver 33 points (12-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, one rebound, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 124-118 win over the Nuggets.

After missing Monday's loss at Chicago, Irving returned to a Boston lineup missing Al Horford and delivered another great stat line. This was his eighth game this season with 30 or more points. Irving was one of many hot Celtics, as the team delivered their highest point total of the year. The Nuggets were playing without Nikola Jokic and Will Barton, and opted to push the pace with guards Jamal Murray and Gary Harris leading the way. Expect a slower game for Boston at home Friday versus the Jazz.