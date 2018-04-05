Irving (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After originally being given a timetable for 3-to-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee in late March, the road to recovery has turned out to be a lot longer for the All-Star point guard, who will officially not return this season. This is crushing news for the Celtics and is the cherry on top of a season that has been plagued by awful injury luck. Fortunately for the Celtics, while they are down yet another star heading into the postseason, third-year point guard Terry Rozier has been sensational in the absence of Irving, averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 41.8 percent from behind the arc in the month of March. The backcourt is now officially his to lead with Shane Larkin filling in off the bench, but coach Brad Stevens will likely lean on Rozier to shoulder majority of the load at point guard.