Irving (quad) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

This will be Irving's second straight absence with a bruised right quad, but there doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the injury. The Celtics is likely erring on the side of caution with the All-Star point guard given that they are going up against the league-worst Hawks on Friday night. With Shane Larkin (knee) also ruled out, Terry Rozier should be in line for another heavy dose of minutes against Atlanta given that he is the only healthy true point guard on the roster.