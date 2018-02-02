Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out Friday
Irving (quad) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
This will be Irving's second straight absence with a bruised right quad, but there doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the injury. The Celtics is likely erring on the side of caution with the All-Star point guard given that they are going up against the league-worst Hawks on Friday night. With Shane Larkin (knee) also ruled out, Terry Rozier should be in line for another heavy dose of minutes against Atlanta given that he is the only healthy true point guard on the roster.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Out Wednesday with bruised thigh•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Comes through in final period•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 37 in loss to Warriors•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Fills box score in win over Clippers•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Puts up 33 points on Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Explodes for 40 points in loss•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...