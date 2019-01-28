Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out Monday
Irving has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets our to a left hip strain, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear when the injury cropped up, but it will force Irving to miss at least one game. Terry Rozier figures to step into the starting lineup in place of Irving, while the point guard should be considered tentatively questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 32 points, 10 dimes in loss•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Cleared for Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Out with flu Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops game-high 26 points•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Stays hot in win over Hawks•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Career-high 18 dimes in win•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....