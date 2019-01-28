Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out Monday

Irving has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets our to a left hip strain, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up, but it will force Irving to miss at least one game. Terry Rozier figures to step into the starting lineup in place of Irving, while the point guard should be considered tentatively questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.

