Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out Monday
Irving (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Irving suffered a minor shoulder injury Thursday against the Knicks, and the issue apparently started barking after Saturday's win over the Bulls. With the point guard out, look for Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart to benefit from some extra minutes. Irving's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Wizards.
