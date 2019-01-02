Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out Wednesday
Irving (eye) will not play Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
The Celtics were hoping Irving would be able to play after receiving antibiotics for his scratched cornea, but the point guard will ultimately need more time to recover. In his absence, Terry Rozier will presumably start at point guard, and other members of the Celtics will need to find ways to make up for Irving's 23.1 points per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Status uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scratches eye in San Antonio•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: 26 points, 13 dimes in comeback win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Double-double not enough Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops 40 points to sink 76ers•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores game-high 25 points in blowout•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...