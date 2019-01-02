Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out Wednesday

Irving (eye) will not play Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

The Celtics were hoping Irving would be able to play after receiving antibiotics for his scratched cornea, but the point guard will ultimately need more time to recover. In his absence, Terry Rozier will presumably start at point guard, and other members of the Celtics will need to find ways to make up for Irving's 23.1 points per game.

