Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out Wednesday
Irving (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
It appears Irving will be held out for Wednesday's game as the Celtics look to rest his sore left knee. While Celtics are confident the issue won't keep him sidelined for an extended period, they'll understandably play it safe with their superstar guard for the time being as they're comfortably sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference with a seven game lead over the Pacers. Tentatively consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Magic; his status should be updated closer to tipoff. In the meantime, with Marcus Smart (thumb) also out, look for Terry Rozier to see a healthy dosage of minutes at guard.
