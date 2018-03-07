Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Says he's playing Thursday
Irving (knee) said after Wednesday's practice that he will be available for Thursday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Kyle Draper of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Irving missed Monday's contest against the Bulls due to a sore left knee, but was able to go through 75 percent of Wednesday's practice. Despite some reports that came out Monday stating he could miss multiple games, Irving apparently just needed the one game off to recover. As a result, Shane Larkin will almost certainly head back to the bench and Terry Rozier should see a decline in minutes as well. Over the past nine games, Irving is averaging 25.1 points, 6.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from deep.
