Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 11 points in 28 minutes

Irving scored 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), grabbed nine rebounds, dished six assists, and snatched one steal across 28 minutes Wednesday in Boston's win over Cleveland.

Irving's shot wasn't falling Wednesday with his former team in town, but his teammates stepped up and filled the scoring void. He showcased his ability to affect the game in other ways, collecting a season-high nine rebounds, one short of a double-double. The game was in hand with plenty of time left on the clock which afforded Irving the opportunity to get some rest. He played less than 30 minutes for just the seventh time this season. The Celtics lead the league in games played due to a grueling first half schedule leading up to their trip to London. Look for Irving to be well-rested in the second half and continue building on his All-NBA caliber season.