Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 16 points in 34 minutes

Irving scored 16 points (4-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), grabbed three rebounds, and collected three assists in 34 minutes Sunday in Boston's win over Detroit.

It was a quiet night for Irving, but he carried his weight in what turned out to be a low scoring affair. Heading into this afternoon, Irving was shooting over 50-percent on three-pointers across his past five games. He continued his smooth shooting by connecting on three of four attempts Sunday. Irving continues to refine his game and mesh with his new teammates in his first season with Boston.