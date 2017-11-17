Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 16 points on 16 shots
Irving totaled 16 points (4-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during a 92-88 win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Irving struggled with his shot again, but got to the foul line and sank some big free throws down the stretch in the win. His facial injury is likely bothering his shooting a bit, as did the tough matchup against the Warriors. Irving will likely start shooting a bit better in the team's next two games, against the lowly Hawks and Mavericks.
