Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 18 points in 35 minutes
Irving scored 18 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), grabbed three rebounds, dished six assists, and snatched one steal across 35 minutes Saturday in Boston's loss to Houston.
Following one of his best displays of scoring on the season Wednesday against Charlotte, Irving seemed relatively pedestrian Saturday against the Rockets. The Celtics offense as a collective were carried by their bench, who combined for 67 points, but the ball was in Irving's hands with the game on the line. The layup maestro had a two-point try pop out in the final minutes that could have changed the energy of the game, but that play was a microcosm of Irving's night. He has played some of his best basketball coming out of the All-Star Break. You can expect him to get back on the right track with upcoming matchups against the Bulls, Timberwolves, and Pacers
