Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 20 points Thursday
Irving scored 20 points (7-20 FG, 3-10 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with six rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 win against Philadelphia.
After a slow start, Irving rebounded for 20 points Thursday. Once the calendar flipped to January, Irving averaged 16.0 points in his previous three games. In stark contrast, he averaged 27.3 points in the final 11 games of 2017, all of which were either 20-plus or 30-plus point games. It appears that Irving is back on track offensively after a slight dip in production to start the new year.
