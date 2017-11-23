Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 23 points in 33 minutes

Irving accumulated 23 points (11-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), one rebound, three assists, and three steals in 33 minutes Wednesday as Boston fell to Miami.

With this loss to Miami, Boston's winning streak came to an end. Irving failed to connect from deep for only the third time this season and had his lowest assist total since Boston's last matchup with the Heat. Overall, it was a down night for the offense as a whole. As a team, Boston shot 41.7-percent from the field, and only connected on 70-percent of their free-throw attempts. Look for Irving and the Celtics to get back into rhythm on Friday when Orlando comes to town.