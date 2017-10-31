Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 24 points on 16 shots in Monday's win

Irving had 24 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three steals, two rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-94 win over the Spurs.

Irving matched his season high in scoring, pouring in 24 points for the third straight contest in what was his most efficient offensive performance since joining the Celtics. Irving has also been a solid source of assists (5.7 per) and steals (2.4 per). More surprisingly, he has recorded a block in each of the last three games as well.