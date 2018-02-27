Irving totaled 25 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, and five assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 109-98 win over the Grizzlies.

Irving remained scalding hot on Monday, efficiently downing the Grizzlies early enough that he was able to rest down the stretch. Irving's counting stats have actually gone down compared to last year's averages with the Cavaliers. However, Irving is shooting a career-best 48.8 percent from the field, and he is hovering within range of posting his first 50/40/90 campaign (40.6 3Pt, 88.8 FT).