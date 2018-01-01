Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 28 points in 34 minutes

Irving registered 28 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block across 34 minutes Sunday in Boston's win over Brooklyn.

Irving led the way once again for a Celtics team that survived a grueling month of December that featured 17 games and four back-to-backs. He led the team in scoring once again, and he has eclipsed the 20-point threshold in 14 of his last 15 games. Irving is doing his part to carry a team that has dealt with injuries. It should be a fruitful second half for those who are carrying Irving on their fantasy roster as he continues to mesh with his new team.